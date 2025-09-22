IBPS RRB 2025 registration deadline extended; How to apply at ibps.in IBPS RRB Registration Deadline: The IBPS RRB registration window will now be closed on Monday, September 28, the candidates can apply for IBPS RRB post on the official website- ibps.in. The IBPS RRB recruitment is being held for 13,217 posts.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the application process for RRB recruitment. The IBPS RRB registration window will now be closed on Monday, September 28, the candidates can apply for IBPS RRB post on the official website- ibps.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for IBPS RRB post was September 21. The IBPS RRB recruitment is being held for 13,217 posts.

To apply for IBPS RRB posts, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in. Click on IBPS RRB registration link. Fill IBPS RRB application form with details and upload required documents. Pay IBPS RRB application fee and click on submit. Save IBPS RRB application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Application Fee

For IBPS RRB PO general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 850, while Rs 175 for reserved category candidates- SC, ST, and PwBD. For IBPS RRB SO, the registration fee for general category candidate is Rs 850, while Rs 175 for reserved category candidates- SC, ST, PwBD.

IBPS RRB Exam Dates

IBPS RRB Prelims is likely to be held in November, Main exam is expected by January. The IBPS RRB prelims exam result is expected by December, while Mains result by February. The candidates can check the IBPS RRB result on the official website- ibps.in, once released.

For details on IBPS RRB recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.