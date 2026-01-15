IBPS PO, SO result 2025 out at ibps.in; how to download scorecard PDF IBPS PO, SO result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the PO/ SO mains exam and interview can check the result on the official website- ibps.in. Know how to download IBPS PO, SO scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the PO/ SO mains exam and interview can check the result on the official website- ibps.in. The required IBPS PO, SO scorecard PDF login credentials are- Registration number/ roll number, Password/ Date of birth.

The IBPS PO/ SO result link will be active till February 14, the candidates can check and download IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF on the official website- ibps.in. To download IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF link. Enter Registration number/ roll number, Password/ Date of birth as the login credentials. IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF and take a print out.

IBPS PO/ SO scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

Meanwhile, IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result 2025 is likely to be announced today, January 15, the candidates can check the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result on the official website- ibps.in and download the scorecard PDF. IBPS RRB Clerk prelims 2025 was held on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025. To download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link. Use Registration number/ roll number, Password/ Date of birth as the required login credentials. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download, save IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on IBPS PO, SO result 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.