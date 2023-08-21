IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 3,049 posts today at ibps.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS PO Exam 2023 registration ends today

IBPS PO form 2023 last date: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will close the registrations for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainees (MT) recruitment 2023 today, August 21. Aspiring candidates who have not yet filled the online application form can do so through the official website- ibps.in. The online computer based prelims exam is likely to be held in September-October 2023 and the main exam in November 2023.

A total of 3,049 posts of Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT) are to be filled through this recruitment examination. Candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the IBPS PO recruitment 2023. The age of the candidate willing to apply for the recruitment process should be between 20 years and 30 years.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 Date

Online registration and edit window - August 1 to August 21, 2023

Payment of application fees August 1 to August 21, 2023

Downloading of call letters for PET - September 2023

Conduct of PET - September 2023

IBPS PO prelims admit card download - September 2023

IBPS PO exam (preliminary) - September or October 2023

IBPS PO result 2023 - October 2023

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

First of all, go to the official website- ibps.in Select the IBPS CRP-PO/MT-XIII recruitment link Read the notification and proceed to fill in the application form Complete the registration process, upload documents, and pay the application fee Download the confirmation page and save it for future use.

