IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XIV). Candidates who appeared in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 exam can now download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on their login page. IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 scorecard download link can be accessed at ibps. in.

The facility to download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard will remain available from October 4 to 12. Candidates are advised to download their IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard before the closure of window. No requests after the due date will be entertained. Candidates can download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Scores of online preliminary examination for CRP-clerk- XIV'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and click on 'submit'

Scores of online preliminary examination for CRP-clerk- XIV will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard download direct link

What's next?

All those who qualify in the IBPS Prelims 2024 exam are eligible to appear in the clerk mains exam scheduled for October 13. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. Shortlisted candidates will be required to bring the duly stamped preliminary exam call letter along with the main exam call letter and other requisite documents. The candidate's identity will be verified concerning his/her details on the call letter, in the attendance list and requisite documents submitted. If the identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the online main exam.All shortlisted candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IBPS for latest updates.