How to join Indian Army after 10th? know eligibility, salary, selection procedure

The Indian Army is the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces, and pursuing a career in the Army is a dream for many aspiring candidates. Every year, lakhs of individuals apply for various recruitment opportunities in the Army, which offers leadership roles, diverse challenges, and a distinctive career dedicated to serving the nation. If you are wondering what is the minimum qualification, experience, and selection procedure for joining the Indian Army. Here, we have specified the details. Have a look.

What are the options available for 10th pass in Indian Army?

Individuals with 10th pass qualifications have many ways to join the Indian Army, which include Soldier (General Duty/Technical/Clerical/Storekeeper/ Nursing Assistant, Veterinary/Tradesman and Agniveeer). These are the entry-based positions, which require a 10th pass qualification.

What is the minimum age limit to join Indian Army?

To apply for these positions, the candidate should be at least 17½ years old. The upper age limit varies post-wise.

For Soldier General Duty - The age of the candidate should be between 17½ and 21 Years.

For Soldier Tradesman/Agniveer - The age of the candidate should be between 17½ and 23 Years.

What is Indian Army's selection procedure?

Typically, the selection process involves multiple stages.

Registration and application: Individuals are required to submit their applications as per the notified schedule.

PET/PST (Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standard Tests) - This includes rigorous tests like running, pull-ups, sit-ups, and long jumps.

- This includes rigorous tests like running, pull-ups, sit-ups, and long jumps. Medical Exam - This is conducted based on the candidate's physical and medical standards required for Army service.

This is conducted based on the candidate's physical and medical standards required for Army service. Written Exam: Individuals are required to pass a written exam to assess their general knowledge, numerical ability, and reasoning skills.

Individuals are required to pass a written exam to assess their general knowledge, numerical ability, and reasoning skills. Document Verification: Candidates are required to present their original documents to confirm the authenticity of the information provided in the application.

Salary

The salary of an Indian Army soldier depends on their rank and years of service, which can range from 3 lakhs to 10 lakhs per year. The basic pay starts at Rs 21, 700 per month and can go up to lakhs per month for the highest-ranking officers. Individuals have been advised to go through the official website for more information and the related latest advertisements for the clarity.