Chhattisgarh CG Police SI result 2024 announced, 959 candidates qualified - direct link here

CG Police SI result 2024 has been announced. Candidates who appeared in the CG Police SI Recruitment 2021 exam can download the results using their registration number, and other details on the login page. The link to the results can be accessed at cgpolice.gov.in.

959 candidates shortlisted - check category-wise qualified number of canidates

The CG Police SI results for 2021 have been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of the selected candidates. According to the results, 57 candidates have been selected for the Subedar position, along with 577 positions for Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 69 positions for SIs in the Special Branch, and 247 positions for Platoon Commanders. Additionally, there are 2 positions for SIs (Finger Print), 1 position for SI (Document in Question), 5 positions for SI (Computer), and 1 position for SI (Radio). Originally, there were 975 vacancies, but the results have been announced for only 959 positions.

Positions to remain vacant

As for the remaining posts, the Subedar (Female) position in the Scheduled Tribe category has been left vacant due to a directive from the Chhattisgarh High Court. The other posts remain unfilled because there were not enough eligible candidates available.

How to download CG Police SI result 2024?

Due to heavy server traffic, the website is currently down. Candidates are advised to remain calm and recheck the official website to download their results by following the simple steps below.

Visit the official website of CG Police, cgpolice.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Chhattisgarh CG Police SI result 2024'

The result will appear on the screen

Download CG Police SI Result PDF and save it for future reference

