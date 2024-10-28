Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: When and where to download scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 soon

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will soon release the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam results. Candidates awaiting the results can download Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 from the new CSBC website.

Earlier, the address of the CSBC website was csbc.bih.nic.in which has now been changed to csbc.bihar.gov.in. If any candidate wants to get updates related to other recruitments including police constable organized by CSBC and wants to see the advertisement, then he will have to go to the new address of csbc.bihar.gov.in instead of the old address of the board csbc.bih.nic.in.

When will Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 be announced?

It is anticipated that Bihar Police Constable 2024 results will be announced soon. However, CSBC has not shared any specific date for releasing the results. Once out, the candidates will be able to check their scorecards by visiting csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 21,391 vacancies will be recruited through Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Exam, conducted on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28. Before announcing the results, the csbc will release the answer keys and invite objections from the candidates. Along with the announcement of the results, the board will release category-wise cut-off marks.

According to the reports, a total of 17,87,520 candidates had registered to appear in the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam, out of which, 14,38,154 candidates had downloaded the admit card, of which 67 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.

Minimum Marks Criteria

The selection process involves a written test and PST/PET.

To qualify for the Bihar Police Constable 2024 Exam, the candidates will have to secure at least 30 per cent marks in the exam. Those who qualify for the written test will be called for a physical efficiency test. The evaluation of the candidates in PST will be based on minimum physical standards including Height, Weight, and Chest. The PET will consist of three activities to determine the candidate's physical fitness. These activities are running/race, high jump and shot put.