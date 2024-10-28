UP Police Result 2024 likely to release on THIS date! check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Result 2024 soon

UP Police Result 2024 is likely to be released soon. CM Yogi Adityanath previously directed officials to release the results by the end of October. According to that, it is anticipated that the UP Police Result 2024 will be released before Diwali. However, there are no official updates from the officials. Candidates awaiting the results will be able to download it from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, once out.

UP Police Constable 2024 exam was conducted for five days on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. The provisional answer keys of all papers have already been released separately. The candidates were invited to raise objections by September 19. It is expected that the final answer keys of the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam are expected to be out along with the results. The board will release the cut-off marks along with the results. Candidates eagerly waiting for the results are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

UP Police Constable 2024 Result: How to download?

Candidates can obtain the UP Police Constable 2024 results by following the simple instructions provided below as soon as the results are declared.

Check out UPPBPB's official webpage at uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the ''UP Police Constable results'' link

UP Police Constable results will show up on the screen

When you are redirected to a login page where you must enter your login information

Save the UP Police Constable result for later use by downloading it

UP Police Constable 2024 Result: Expected Cut-Off

The UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam consisted of a total of 300 marks. Candidates must achieve the specified cut-off marks for their respective categories to qualify for the exam. Based on expert analysis and trends from previous years, the expected cut-off marks for the UP Police Constable 2024 exam are as follows: