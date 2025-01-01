CBSE Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 212 vacancies for Superintendent and Junior Assistant posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Recruitment 2025 Notification released

CBSE Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Superintendent and Junior Assistant. Candidates interested in applying for the vacant positions can submit their application forms between January 1, and 31. No application will be entertained after the due date. Candidates are advised to check vacancy break-up, eligibility, age limit, and selection procedure before submitting their application forms.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Break-up

Superintendent - 142 Posts

Junior Assistant - 70 Posts

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Superintendent - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent; Working knowledge of Computer/Computer Applications such as Windows, MS Office, handling of large databases, Internet.

Junior Assistant - 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University; A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi ona Computer.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Superintendent - 30 years

Junior Assistant - Between 18 and 27 years

Note: There will be an upper age limit relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates have been advised to check the official notification before submitting their application forms.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written exam.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from tomorrow onwards, January 2, 2025. The application window will remain open till January 31, 2025. The link to the online applications will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC/EWS Application Fees: Rs.800/- for each post

For SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Women/Departmental Candidates -NIL

Salary

Superintendent: Pay Level-6

Junior Assistant: Pay Level-2

ALSO READ | CBSE CTET December 2024 answer keys out, raise objection if any