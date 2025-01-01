CBSE CTET December 2024 answer keys out, raise objection if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE CTET December 2024 answer keys released

CBSE CTET December 2024 answer keys: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET December 2024). Candidates who appeared in the CBSE CTET December 2024 exam can download their answer keys from the official website. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps to download the provisional answer keys.

How to download CBSE CTET 2024 answer keys?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE CTET 2024 December'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details

CBSE CTET 2024 provisional answer keys

Download the document for future reference

Direct link to download CBSE CTET 2024 December provisional answer keys

How to raise objections?

Candidates who have any doubts about the CBSE CTET 2024 December provisional answer keys, can raise objections through the online mode. The candidates can challenge answer keys by paying a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1000/- per question. This facility will remain available from January 1 to 5 up to 11.59 pm. The payment of the challenge fee can be made through a credit/debit card.

Will the challenge fee be refunded?

If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their credit/debit card. The decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

CBSE CTET December 2024 exam was conducted on December 14. Previously, it was conducted on July 7, and the answer key was released on July 24. Candidates can check the provisional CTET answer keys by clicking on the above link.