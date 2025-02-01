Budget 2025: Govt to launch focused scheme for footwear, leather sectors, 22 lakh jobs to be provided

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, making several significant announcements. For the job sector, she announced that the government will launch a scheme for the footwear and leather sectors, aiming to make India a global manufacturing hub. This initiative is expected to generate employment for 22 lakh people, with a projected turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore and exports of Rs 1.1 lakh crore. Apart from this, Basic Customs duty on Wet Blue leather is now fully exempt to facilitate imports for domestic value addition and employment.

Initiatives to be taken to create more jobs

Govt will support Clean Tech manufacturing to improve domestic value addition, and jobs and build our ecosystem for solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors and controllers, electrolyzers, wind turbines, very high voltage transmission equipment and grid-scale batteries. A new scheme will be launched for 5 lakh women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes ‘First-Rme entrepreneurs’.

Broadband connectivity to be provided

Additionally, the government plans to establish 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools over the next five years. A mission to support clean technology manufacturing activities was also announced. Sitharaman emphasized that investment is the third engine of growth, encompassing investments in people, innovation, and the economy. Furthermore, broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centers. The government will launch National Centres of Excellence for Skilling with global expertise and partnerships.

