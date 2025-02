Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is presenting the eighth Budget for 2025-26 in Parliament. During her speech, she announced that Viksit Bharat aims for zero poverty, quality education, and high-quality, affordable, comprehensive healthcare. She also announced that the government will allocate 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years. This decision has been made to expand the nation's healthcare infrastructure.