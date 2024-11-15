BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 expected to be released this week, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 soon

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 2024 results soon. All those who took to the exam can download their results by visiting the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the reports, it is anticipated that the commission will first release the TRE 3.0 results for classes 1 to 5 results and classes 6 to 8. Following that, the results of secondary and higher secondary will be released later. The roster of vacancies of TGT and PGT (classes 9 and 12) has not yet been released by BPSC. It is expected that there will be a slight delay in the results of classes 9 to 12.

According to information shared by the Commission Secretary, Prakash Sharma two days ago, TRE result 2024 will be released within a week as per the new roster. It should be noted that the advertisement for the third phase of teacher recruitment was released under reservation policy but later the court cancelled the 65 per cent reservation. After this decision, the state government again decided to release the result of TRE 3.0 result according to the previous 50 per cent policy. Now, the commission will release the result of TRE 3.0 according to its previous reservation policy.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024: How to download?

Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 for future reference

More than 5 lakh individuals applied for this recruitment drive as per reports. According to the revised vacancy roster, This drive is being done to fill 25,505 vacancies for primary schools and 18,973 posts for classes 6 and 8. For the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe welfare department, there are 210 posts for primary school teachers and 126 posts for middle school teachers.