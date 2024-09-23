BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key out

BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer keys for recruitment to the post of School Teacher. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam for classes 6 to 8 can download the final answer keys through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer keys have been released for social science subjects for classes 6 to 8. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the final answer keys and evaluate their marks. The results for the same are expected to be announced soon. However, the commission has not made any advance clarification about the release of results. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to download BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the 'answer key download link given under School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Re-Examination – TRE 3.0. (Advt. No. 22/2024)'

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check question number-wise answers and save it

Download and save the BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key for future reference

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 was conducted on July 19, 2024, at various exam centres. The provisional answer keys were released in August, and the candidates had the opportunity to raise objections between September 2 and 5 by submitting relevant documents and evidence. After a detailed review, the final answer keys now have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can download the BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key PDF by clicking on the above link.

On September 20, the commission uploaded the final answer keys for the exam conducted on July 19, 2024, for Primary Teachers (6th to 8th) for the different subjects including English, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Mathematics & Science. Candidates who appeared in these exams can download the final answer keys from the official website.

