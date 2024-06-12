BPSC Recruitment 2024 Exam: New dates announced for TRE 3.0, Head Teacher, and Headmaster, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BPSC recruitment 2024 exam new dates out

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the tentative dates for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) on June 11, along with the notification of rescheduling the dates of the Head Teacher in Primary Schools Competitive Examination (written) and the Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools Competitive Examination (written). The schedule of all exams can be checked on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Head Teacher, and Headmaster Exam at end of June

As per the notice, the examination of the head teacher recruitment for primary and senior secondary schools is postponed by BSPC due to a clash with other examinations being conducted on the same dates. The written exam for the position of Head Teacher in primary schools is now scheduled to be conducted on June 29. Earlier, it was scheduled for June 22.

On the other side, The written exam for the position of Head Master in senior secondary schools was to be conducted on June 23 which has been postponed to June 28. Both exams have been postponed by the authorities due to the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECEB). The commission stated that conducting two examinations in one district on the same day would surface various practical difficulties.

BPSC TRE 3.0: Exam planned from July 19

As per the official notice, the application process for the position of Guest Teacher under the Teacher Recruitment Re-Examination (TRE 3.0) was scheduled from June 4 to 10, following Patna High Court's judgment (May 29). The examination is planned tentatively to be conducted from July 19 to 22. The exams will be held in the district headquarters.

"All the candidates are informed that the examination of the said advertisement is possible from 19.07.2024 to 22.07.2024 in the district headquarters located in the state. The date may change due to unavoidable reasons," stated the commission on the official notice.