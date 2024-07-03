BPSC Head Teacher/Head Master Recruitment 2024: Exam question paper out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC Head Teacher/Head Master Recruitment 2024 exam question paper released

BPSC Head Teacher/Head Master Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the question booklets for the Head Teacher/Head Master Written (Objective) Competitive Examination held on 28-29th June 2024 against the Advt. Nos. 25/2024 & 26/2024. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the question papers from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam comprised two parts. The first part consisted of 75 questions on General Studies, while the second part had 75 questions on DElEd. The exam was for 150 marks and lasted for 2 hours and 30 minutes. For Headmaster aspirants, the exam included two parts: General Studies and BEd, each with 75 questions. The total marks for the Headmaster exam were 250, and the duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates who took the BPSC Headmaster exam 2024 found the difficulty level to be moderate.

The exam was conducted on both days in a single shift, from 12 noon to 2:30 pm. The entry into the exam venue was closed 1 hour before the scheduled start time.

What's next?

The commission is expected to release BPSC Head Teacher/Head Master Recruitment 2024 exam provisional answer keys soon. However, the commission has not yet shared any information on the answer keys release. Once out the candidates will be able to download provisional answer keys for both exams from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the preliminary key, if any, and the commission will consider their feedback while preparing the final answer key. The link to the provisional answer keys will be shared on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for latest updates.