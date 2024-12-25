BPSC exam row: Police lathi-charge aspirants protesting to demand cancellation of examination | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The protest is being held demanding the cancellation of the recently-held BPSC examination.

BPSC exam row: Police resorted to lathi-charge on Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants who gathered to gherao the commission’s office, demanding the cancellation of the examination on Wednesday. The aspirants had been staging a protest at Gardanibagh for the past several days expressing their grievances over alleged irregularities in the exam process.

On Wednesday, the protesters marched towards the BPSC office to press their demands which led to a confrontation with the police. The escalating situation prompted the authorities to take action to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage among the aspirants, many of whom criticised the police response and vowed to continue their protest.

BPSC chairman rules out cancellation of exam

Earlier on Tuesday, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai ruled out cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 held earlier this month, which got mired in allegations of question paper leak. He, however, made it clear that the BPSC was going ahead with a re-examination of candidates who were assigned to the Bapu Pariksha Parisar examination centre on December 13 and disclosed that the re-examination will be held on January 4, 2025.

The BPSC recently cancelled its CCE's preliminary examination held at Bapu Pariksha Parisar in Patna's Kumhrar locality, where an official on duty died of a heart attack following a ruckus created by "unruly" candidates on December 13. The re-examination will be held on January 4 at some other centre in the city with around 12,000 candidates likely to appear for it, he said. The BPSC has also served show cause notices to 34 aspirants, who were allegedly part of the disruption created at Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre on December 13.

70th BPSC prelims examination

It should be noted here that the 70th BPSC Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was held on December 13 which will recruit candidates for Group A and B posts. Around five lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted across 925 centres. The BPSC also clarified that no 'normalisation process' would be followed in the exam for which students were protesting.

ALSO READ: BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Aspirants continue with their indefinite hunger strike demanding re-exam