Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Kabul:

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Afghanistan early Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake was recorded at 4:43 am IST at a depth of 75 kilometres. “EQ of M: 5.9, On: 16/04/2025 04:43:58 IST, Lat: 35.83 N, Long: 70.60 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Hindu Kush, Afghanistan,” the agency posted on X.

Tremors were reportedly felt in Delhi-NCR as well, according to several users on social media platform X. “Anyone who felt the earthquake in Delhi?” wrote user @kapoor_aamaya. Another user posted, “did ya’ll feel the earthquake in delhi rn???”

Wednesday’s earthquake was among a series of tremors reported across parts of Asia in recent days.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters such as seasonal floods, landslides and frequent earthquakes. These disasters routinely affect communities already struggling with decades of conflict and underdevelopment, leaving them with little resilience to withstand multiple, simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

The Red Cross has pointed out that Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range — a seismically active zone where quakes are common. The country sits on several fault lines between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, including one that runs directly through Herat.