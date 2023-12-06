BPSC AAO mains result 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC AAO mains result 2023 out

BPSC AAO mains result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) mains result 2023. According to the results, a total of 363 candidates have qualified for the written exam. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC AAO mains 2023 exam can check the qualifying status of AAO results 2023 from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission conducted the Assistant Audit Officer's main written competitive examination from November 5, 2022, to November 7, 2022, in exam centers located in Patna.

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the interview round scheduled to be held in January 2024. The information in this regard was given by BPSC Chairman, Atul Prasad on his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. According to an official notice, the result may be modified due to technical or typing mistakes.

BPSC AAO mains result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Results: Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 05/2021)'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates

Download BPSC AAO mains result 2023 and save it for future reference

Category-wise qualified candidates' details

Out of the qualified candidates, 137 are from the unreserved category, 37 are from the economically weaker section, 55 are from the Scheduled Caste (SC), 5 are from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, 69 are from the extremely backward class, 50 are from the backward class, and 10 are from the backward class women. Additionally, under the provision of horizontal reservation on the basis of disability, 5 visually handicapped (VI), 3 deaf-mute disabled (DD), 3 locomotor handicapped (OH), and 1 mentally handicapped/multiple handicapped (MD) were declared successful.

A total of 8 candidates belonging to the category of grandchild of former freedom fighters of Bihar have been declared successful, out of which 7 candidates have been successful in their respective category based on merit and a candidate has been declared successful based on horizontal reservation.