Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. BPSC 70th Prelims 2024: Answer keys released, no causalities reported during exam

BPSC 70th Prelims 2024: Answer keys released, no causalities reported during exam

BPSC 70th Prelims 2024 answer keys have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys form the official website and evaluate their marks in the exam. Check more details here.

Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 08, 2025 18:50 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 18:55 IST
BPSC 70th Prelims 2024 Answer keys released
Image Source : FILE BPSC 70th Prelims 2024 Answer keys released

BPSC 70th Prelims 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently released a statement regarding the conduct of BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024. In a statement issued by BPSC, it has been said that the Integrated 70th Combined (Prelims) competitive Examination was conducted peacefully and successfully on December 13 held at 911 examination centres of the state. The re-examination of the Bapu Examination Complex Center was also conducted peacefully and successfully on January 4 at 22 examination centres. 

The commission has today released the BPSC 70th CCE prelims 2024 answer keys of both question papers. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website. In case of any doubt against the BPSC 70th CCE prelims 2024 exam, the candidates can file claims/objections till 16.01.2025. After the disposal of the claims/objections of the candidates by the committee of subject experts, the final model key will be displayed as per the prescribed procedure. In case of deletion of the question, the marks allotted for the said question are given to all the candidates.

Official Notice

How to download BPSC 70th Prelims answer key 2024?

  • Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'BPSC 70th Prelims answer key 2024
  • It will redirect you to a PDF containing subject-wise answer keys
  • Download and save BPSC 70th Prelims 2024 answer keys for future reference
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement