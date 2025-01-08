BPSC 70th Prelims 2024: Answer keys released, no causalities reported during exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC 70th Prelims 2024 Answer keys released

BPSC 70th Prelims 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently released a statement regarding the conduct of BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024. In a statement issued by BPSC, it has been said that the Integrated 70th Combined (Prelims) competitive Examination was conducted peacefully and successfully on December 13 held at 911 examination centres of the state. The re-examination of the Bapu Examination Complex Center was also conducted peacefully and successfully on January 4 at 22 examination centres.

The commission has today released the BPSC 70th CCE prelims 2024 answer keys of both question papers. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website. In case of any doubt against the BPSC 70th CCE prelims 2024 exam, the candidates can file claims/objections till 16.01.2025. After the disposal of the claims/objections of the candidates by the committee of subject experts, the final model key will be displayed as per the prescribed procedure. In case of deletion of the question, the marks allotted for the said question are given to all the candidates.

Official Notice

How to download BPSC 70th Prelims answer key 2024?