BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains admit card to be released on this date, check latest updates BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains admit card will be released soon. Candidates who qualify the prelims exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website of BPSC, bpsc.gov.in. Check details here.

BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice for the candidates who are eligible to appear in the 70th Combined Competitive Main Exam 2024. Candidates can download the notice from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the BPSC 70th CCE mains 2025 exam has been scheduled for April 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be released on April 12, 2025. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to download BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains admit card?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth and other details on the login.

BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains admit card for future reference.

BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains exam pattern

BPSC 70th Mains exam consists of five papers, including, General Hindi (qualifying), General Studies Paper 1, General Studies Paper 2, Essay, and an Optional Subject. The exam will carry a total of 1100 marks. The exam will last for three hours. Notably, the optional paper will be qualifying in nature and carry 100 marks. There will be multiple-choice questions in the optional paper. For more latest updates, visit the official website.