BPSC 7 CCE 2024: Students hold protest in Patna, Khan Sir says, 'We only have one demand, re-exam'

In Patna, Bihar 70th CCE exam aspirants have taken to the streets in a protest march, demanding the re-conduction of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The matter also reached the Supreme Court; however, the court refused to interfere and dismissed the plea that raised allegations regarding the BPSC preliminary examination. Speaking on the protest, Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir said, "We only have one demand, re-exam, nothing short of that will be acceptable"

''We have evidence that question papers were changed on the instruction of Joint Secretary Kundan Kumar, especially in Khagaria and Bhagalpur. Question papers were stolen from the treasury in Nawada and Gaya. More students are going to come for the protest tomorrow. No one is allowing us to meet the Chief Minister. We request the officials to listen to our demands. We want a re-exam. If the leaders want to join us, they should come with their MLAs and MPs", reported by ANI on February 17.

The exam body conducted the combined competitive exam on December 13. Since then, it has gained momentum with students marching in large numbers, asking for exam cancellation and fresh conduct.

Even as the government had dismissed the allegation, a fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at a centre in Patna. Results of the 70th CCE of the BPSC held at 911 centres across the state on December 13, 2024, and 22 centres in Patna on January 4, 2025, were declared on January 23.

