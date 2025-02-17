BPSC 70th CCE 2025 PT re-exam: Students, teachers, including Khan Sir hold protest in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Public Service Commission

Bihar BPSC 70th CCE 2025 PT exam aspirants are once again taking to the streets of Patna to protest demanding the cancellation of the exam. This movement has also received the support of Khan Sir, a famous teacher who prepares students for competitive exams. Khan Sir reached the Gardanibagh protest site along with hundreds of students and raised the demand for re-examination. Meanwhile, in view of the protest, security of BJP and JDU offices in Patna has been increased.

Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, says, "We want a re-exam, and the government will conduct the re-exam (for 70th BPSC). We don't have any political aspirations. Re-exam is good for the government. If they will conduct it, it would benefit them. I demand the government to release the treasury report of Gaya and Nawada...There is definitely a scam. All our demands are legitimate...I am sure the government will conduct the re-exam as we have presented evidence in the High Court...the court will give its order in the favour of students."