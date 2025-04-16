Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Last date extended for 19,000 vacancies, apply now Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Application Form last date has been extended. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so before the closure of application form. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has extended the last date of registration for recruitment to the various posts of Police Constable. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before April 25. Earlier, the last date for submission of application form was April 18, 2025. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. No application forms will be accepted after the due date.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 19, 838 vacancies, including 7, 935 for the unreserved category, 1, 983 for EWS, 199 for scheduled tribes, 3, 174 for scheduled castes, 3, 571 for extremely backward class (EBC), 2, 381 for backward class, 6, 717 posts for women, 595 posts for women of backward class, and 397 for freedom fighters.

Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates holding a 12th pass qualification from a recognised board are eligible to apply.

Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for these posts is 18 years, while the maximum age is 25 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will receive relaxation in the maximum age limit. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

How much salary will I get after the appointment?

The selected candidates will get a salary at pay level 3, ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of CSBC, csbc. bihar. gov. in.

Navigate to the link for the ' Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 online application '.

'. It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register.

Upon successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee