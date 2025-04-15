Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Applications for 19,838 vacancies to be closed soon, apply now! Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 registration window will be closed soon. Candidates can submit their application forms before the deadline by visiting the official website, csbc. bihar. gov. in.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board Constable Recruitment, Bihar (CSBC) will close the registration window for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment soon. Candidates interested in applying can submit their application forms by visiting the official website csbc. bihar. gov. in. The online applications for constable recruitment started on March 18 and will continue until April 18.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 19, 838 vacancies, including 7, 935 for the unreserved category, 1, 983 for EWS, 199 for scheduled tribes, 3, 174 for scheduled castes, 3, 571 for extremely backward class (EBC), 2, 381 for backward class, 6, 717 posts for women, 595 posts for women of backward class, and 397 for freedom fighters.



Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Applicants for these posts must have a 12 th pass certificate or a Maulavi qualification from the Bihar Madarsa Board, or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English), or an equivalent certification obtained by April 18, 2025.

Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for these posts is 18 years, while the maximum age is 25 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will receive relaxation in the maximum age limit.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of CSBC, csbc. bihar. gov. in.

Navigate to the link for the 'Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 online application'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself. Upon successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

SC, ST, female candidates from all classes/categories of Bihar, and third gender will need to pay Rs 180. Meanwhile, candidates from all other categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 675.

Selection Criteria

The selection procedure consists of two stages: a written test and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).