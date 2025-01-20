BEL engineer recruitment 2025 for 350 posts - check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BEL engineer recruitment 2025

BEL engineer recruitment 2025: The registration process for recruitment to the various posts of Engineer is underway. Candidates who are interested in applying for BEL engineer recruitment 2025 can submit their application forms through the official website, bel-india.in.

According to the official notification, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will fill a total of 350 vacancies in the Electronics, and Mechanical Department. Candidates holding requisite qualifications and experience are required to submit their application before January 31. No applications will be entertained after the deadline.

Who is eligible to apply?

Educational and age limit: Candidates holding B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering degrees are eligible to submit their application forms. The age of the candidate should be at least 25 years to apply for the above recruitment process.

Salary: 40,000-3%-1,40,000 CTC: 13 lacs

Selection Criteria

Candidates who meet the qualifying criteria and whose online applications have been accepted will be provisionally shortlisted for the computer-based test. Those who will qualify for the CBT will be called for an interview round. The candidate belonging to General /OBC (NCL)/EWS & ESM need to score a minimum of 35% to clear the Computer Based Test and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD need to score a minimum of 30%. Based on CBT's performance, the candidates will be shortlisted for interview in the order of merit in the ratio 1:5. The weightage for Compute based test is 85 marks and

interview is 15 marks.

How to apply for BEL engineer recruitment 2025?

Interested candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their application forms.

Visit the official website, bel-india.in.

Navigate the link to the 'BEL engineer recruitment 2025' recruitment

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to first register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature.

Pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category - Rs. 1180/-

SC/ST/PwBD/ESM - No Fee

