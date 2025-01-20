Odisha Police Recruitment 2025: Application begins for 933 vacancies- here’s eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Odisha Police Recruitment 2025 Application begins

Odisha Police Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has started the online registration procedure for the Sub-Inspectors and other equivalent posts today, January 20, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the above mentioned posts can do so through the online mode, odishapolice.gov.in.

According to the notification, a total of 933 vacancies will be filled in the department, of which, 609 are for the ‘Sub-Inspector of Police post, 253 are for ‘Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed)’, 47 are for ‘Station Officer (Fire Service)’ and 24 are for the ‘Assistant Jailor’ post under the Home Department, Government of Odisha.

Apply before this date!

The candidates can submit the applications by February 10, up to 10 am. Candidates have been advised not to wait till the last minute of the application process as no application will be entertained after the deadline.

Who is eligible?

Education: Candidates who should have passed ME school or higher examinations with Odia as a subject, HSC or equivalent exam with Odia as a medium in non-language subjects, or the written test in Odia in ME school standard conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.

Age Limit: Candidates who are between the age group of 21 and 25 years old as of January 1, 2025 are eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidate is relaxable by five years for SC, ST, SEBC, and women categories.

Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

How to apply for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025?

Visit the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.

Click on 'recruitment for SI of police and equivalent rank'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Register yourself first and then proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

There is no application fee for the Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025 for any category.

Which documents need to be uploaded while filling up the application form?

Candidates need to upload a document against the below categories: SEBC Certificate.

SC/ST – Caste Certificate (as applicable). Ex-Servicemen Certificate. Other supportive Documents. Recent passport-size candidate photo. Signature. Left Thumb Impression Odia language certificate

All above supporting documents can be uploaded in the size of min 100 KB - max 300 KB in .jpg, .jpeg, .png, .pdf format only.