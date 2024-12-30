Bank of Baroda announces recruitment for over 1200 specialist officer positions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda has recently released a recruitment notification for over 1200 Specialist Officer (SO) positions across various departments. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for these positions is January 17, 2025.

Vacancy details

A total of 1267 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive. The positions are distributed across several specialized sectors, including:

Rural and Agri Banking: 200 posts

Retail Liabilities: 450 posts

MSME Banking: 341 posts

Information Security: 9 posts

Faculty Management: 22 posts

Corporate and Institutional Credit: 30 posts

Finance: 13 posts

Information Technology: 177 posts

Enterprise Data Management Officer: 25 posts

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria, including required qualifications, age limits, and experience, vary for each position. Applicants are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information on the specific requirements for each role.

Application fee

The application fee for the general, EWS, and OBC category candidates is Rs 600 + taxes and gateway charges. For SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates, the fee is Rs 100. Please note that the application fee is non-refundable, even if the candidate is not shortlisted or the selection process does not proceed.

How to apply

Candidates interested in applying for the Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer Recruitment 2025 can follow these steps:

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in. Go to the "Careers" section and click on "Current Opportunities." Select the link for "Recruitment of Professionals regularly in Various Departments." Click on "Apply Now" and register by entering your name, mobile number, and other required details. Use the application number and password provided during registration to log in. Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and make the payment for the application fee. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Selection process

The selection process for the Specialist Officer positions involves multiple stages:

Online Exam: The online exam will be conducted for 150 minutes, consisting of 150 questions with a total of 225 marks. (Note: All sections, except for the English language, will be available in both English and Hindi.) Psychometric Test/Other Relevant Assessments: After the online exam, candidates will be assessed through a psychometric test or other relevant evaluations. Group Discussion (GD) and/or Personal Interview: Candidates who clear the online exam will be called for a Group Discussion (GD) and/or Personal Interview.

Applicants are advised to thoroughly prepare for the exam and stay updated on the selection process via the official Bank of Baroda website.

With this recruitment, Bank of Baroda offers a great opportunity for those looking to build a career in the banking sector.