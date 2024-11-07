Avoid THESE common mistakes while filling OMR sheet in UPSC Exam 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Avoid THESE common mistakes while filling out UPSC 2025 Exam OMR sheets.

Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for central government jobs in India. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) plays an important role in this process as it conducts some of the top entrance examinations and recruitment drives in the country including examinations for civil services (UPSC CSE) and for admission to the National Defence Academy (UPSC NDA & NA) are conducted by UPSC. To qualify for these exams, aspirants study for months, and even for years.

Aspirants usually focus on study content and preparation strategies to pass the exam and forget to check the OMR sheet guidelines. The aspirants should note that a mistake in filling the OMR sheet could be a reason for their non-selection for any post. To solve this issue, the commission has released guidelines on common mistakes to avoid when completing their OMR and attendance sheets during the exam. Let’s look at the details below.

Common Mistakes in OMR Sheet

Encoding Booklet series by candidate: Candidates are instructed to write a correct and encoded correct booklet series.

Encoding of subject code and roll number: Candidates should ensure that they have written the correct subject code and roll number and have properly darkened the circles.

Encoding not done by candidate: Candidates have been instructed to write the correct booklet series on their OMR sheet. Candidates can check the specimen of the same below.

Marking/writing on prohibited areas: Candidates are not allowed to write on the prohibited area of the OMR sheet. This will result in disqualification from their exam.

Marking answers/responses: Candidates should mark their responses correctly in the OMR sheet. If they mark more than one circle or do not darken the circle properly, their answer will not count.

Attendance Sheet: Properly putting correct information on the attendance sheet is as important as filling out the OMR sheet.

Along with these guidelines, the commission has released the engineering services prelims, and geo-scientist prelims exam 2025 schedule on its website. Candidates who applied for these exams can check the schedule by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

