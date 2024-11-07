UPSC releases Geo-Scientist and Engineering Services prelims 2025 exams timetable - check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC 2025 timetable released for Geo-Scientist and engineering services prelims exams.

UPSC 2025 timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable of the combined geo-scientist (prelims) exam 2025 and engineering services prelims exam 2025. Those who are preparing to appear in the UPSC recruitment exams can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

When will UPSC Engineering Services (ESE) Exam 2025 be conducted?

According to the official schedule, the Engineering Services Prelims 2024 exam will be conducted on June 8 in two shifts. The first exam of the general studies and engineering aptitude paper (Paper 1) will be conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 11.30. The second exam of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

When will Geo-Scientist prelims 2025 exam be conducted?

Alternatively, the Geo-Scientist prelims 2025 exam will be conducted on February 9 in two shifts. The first paper of General studies will be conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The subject-specific second paper will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

UPSC 2025 timetable: Steps to download ESE Prelims, and GSE Prelims Schedule

Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ESE Prelims, and GSE Prelims Schedule' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new PDF

Check dates, and save it for future reference

Instructions to be followed

The candidates should reach the venue of the Examination well in time at least 30 minutes before the commencement of each session of the Examination. No late entry will be allowed inside the exam venue under any circumstances.

The commission has instructed the candidates not to use any gadget or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode inside the examination hall. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including a ban from future examinations.