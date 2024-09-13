Assam Grade 3 Recruitment Exam 2024: Admit cards awaited for degree level posts, exam on Sept 29

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Assam Grade 3 Recruitment Exam 2024 Admit cards for the exam scheduled for September 24 are likely to be released soon.

Assam Grade 3 Recruitment Exam 2024: The State Level Recruitment Commission will soon release the admit cards for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024. Candidates who will appear for the ADRE grade 3 examination for the graduate level can download their call letters through the official website of ADRE at slrcg3.sebaonline.org, once out.

The commission will conduct the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 on multiple dates for different grades. The exam for grade 3 positions are scheduled for September 15, 22 and 29 while the grade 4 exams will be conducted on October 20th and 27th. The admit cards for the exam scheduled for September 15 have already been released on the official website. However, there is no confirmed date and time for releasing the hall tickets for the September 29 exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of ADRE at slrcg3.sebaonline.org for more information.

Special trains to run for exam aspirants

The Northern Frontier Railway has decided to operate special trains for the candidates appearing in the Assam Grade 3 exam on September 15. Candidates can check the timings of the trains and routes in the link provided below.

Exam Pattern

Assam Direct Recruitment 2024 Exam is categorised into three stages - Bachelor, HSSLC and HSLC. All levels (Grade 3 and 4) exams will be conducted in OMR based format, with multiple choice questions. The exam will be available in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, English and Hindi, except the reading comprehension section. It should be noted that there will be negative markings for incorrect answers. The total number of questions for each level is 150, with a maximum duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to focus on Assam-specific topics such as the state's history, literature, geography, current affairs, and notable personalities to prepare effectively for the exam.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test and skill test. Those who will qualify for the written test will be called for the skill test. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for the latest updates.