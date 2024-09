Assam ADRE Exam: Special trains to be operated for exam aspirants, check trains route and schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Special trains for Assam Grade 3 and 4 exam aspirants to be conducted

The Railway Department has taken a significant move for the candidates appearing in the Assam Grade 3 and Grade 4 exams on September 15. The Northeast Frontier Railway has made special arrangements for the exam aspirants. As per the news agency, NRF has decided to run special trains for the exam aspirants. So that, they can reach to their designated exam centres without any hurdle.

The railway department has also decided to extend the services of two pairs of regular trains to clear the extra rush of candidates appearing for the Grade 3 and 4 exams, as stated in an official statement. Candidates appearing in the Assam Grade 3 and 4 exam 2024 can check the train schedule in the given table.

Train number Date Train Routes Departure Time Arrival Date Time 05157 September 14 Alipurduar - Guwahati Alipurduar 17:00 hours Guwahati September 15 04:55 hours 05158 September 15 Guwahati - Alipurduar Guwahati 20:00 hours Alipurduar September 16 07:30 hours 05159 September 14 Alipurduar - Bongaigaon Alipurduar 18:00 hours Bongaigaon September 15 01:00 hours 05160 September 15 Bongaigaon - Alipurduar Bongaigaon 18:00 hours Alipurduar September 16 01:45 hours 05161 September 14 Mariani - Narangi Mariani 16:00 hours Narangi September 15 04:55 hours 05162 September 15 Narangi - Mariani Narangi 20:25 hours Mariani September 16 09:00 hours 05175 September 14 Haibargaon - Guwahati Haibargaon 23:30 hours Guwahati September 15 04:00 hours 05176 September 15 Guwahati - Haibargaon Guwahati 19:05 hours Haibargaon September 15 23:15 hours 05179 September 14 Karimganj - Silchar Karimganj 20:00 hours Silchar September 14 22:30 hours 05180 September 15 Silchar - Karimganj Silchar 00:05 hours Karimganj September 15 02:40 hours 05181 September 15 Karimganj - Silchar Karimganj 04:00 hours Silchar September 15 06:40 hours 05182 September 15 Silchar - Karimganj Silchar 21:00 hours Karimganj September 15 23:40 hours 05183 September 14 Dibrugarh - Ledo Dibrugarh 18:00 hours Ledo September 14 22:00 hours 05184 September 15 Ledo - Dibrugarh Ledo 04:00 hours Dibrugarh September 15 08:00 hours 05185 September 14 Jamira - Silchar Jamira 21:00 hours Silchar September 15 00:10 hours 05186 September 15 Silchar - Jamira Silchar 01:00 hours Jamira September 16 04:00 hours 05177 September 14 Jamira - Silchar Jamira 10:00 hours Silchar September 14 13:10 hours 05178 September 14 Silchar - Jamira Silchar 14:00 hours Jamira September 14 17:10 hours 05197 September 14 Jamira - Silchar Jamira 18:00 hours Silchar September 14 21:15 hours 05103 September 15 Jamira - Silchar Jamira 03:00 hours Silchar September 15 06:15 hours 05104 September 15 Silchar - Jamira Silchar 18:00 hours Silchar September 15 21:10 hours 05187 September 14 Murkongselek - Kamakhya Murkongselek 14:30 hours Kamakhya September 15 05:00 hours 05188 September 15 Kamakhya - Murkongselek Kamakhya 19:45 hours Murkongselek September 16 10:30 hours

Trains Services Extended

Apart from the above special trains, NFR has also extended the service of several trains that are as follows: