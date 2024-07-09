Assam government to fill 35,000 vacancies by April next year; details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam government to fill 35,000 vacancies by next year

The Assam government has made a big announcement on the recruitment drive. As per the information shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, a total of 35,000 vacancies will be filled by April next year. These include vacancies in the police force, grade 3 and grade 4 of the state government as well as teachers, he said.

Taking to his social media handle, X, formerly known as Twitter, Sharma said, ''We are all set to fill 35,000 Govt vacancies by April 25 in a transparent manner.''

Assam Grade 3 and 4 Recruitment 2024 to be done in three stages

He said recruitment examinations for grade 3 and grade 4 will be conducted in three stages including preliminary, mains, and viva voce from September.

Assam Police Recruitment registration to commence in October; teachers' application process soon

According to the announcement, the registration procedure for police recruitment will be started in October while the application procedure for teacher recruitment will be notified shortly. Sarma added that recruitment for over 13,000 posts of teachers in elementary and secondary education will be notified shortly.

The announcement for the same will be made on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Assam Recruitment 2024 exams to be conducted soon

Physical tests for over 6,400 posts of the Assam Police will commence from October 3 onwards.

Prelims for 7,500 grade-3 posts will be held on September 15, 22, and 29, while for 4,500 grade-4 posts on October 20 and 27, he said.

(With Inputs from PTI)