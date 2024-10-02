Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3,000 vacancies to be filled, apply online from October 4 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024 notification out

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: The Allahabad High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25, in the District Courts of Uttar Pradesh. The link for submission of the online Application Form will remain active from October 4 to 24.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,306 vacancies for various Group C and D posts. The official notification reads, 'The number of vacancies may increase or decrease categorywise. Reservation for the members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections and other categories of U.P. shall be such as may be specified by the Government Orders issued in this behalf from time to time and as adopted by the High Court.' Candidates can check qualifications, age limits, selection criteria, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade III (Hindi) - 517 Posts

Stenographer Grade III (English)-66 Posts

Junior Assistant (Group C) - 932 Posts

Paid Apprentice (Group C) -122 Posts

Driver -30 Posts

Tube well Operator Cum Technician/Process Server/Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash/Chowkidar/ Waterman/ Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman - 1,639 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade III (Hindi) - Bachelor's Degree with Diploma / Certificate in Stenographer With 80 WPM Short Hand and 30 WPM on Computer; CCC Exam Passed.

Stenographer Grade III (English)-Bachelor's Degree with Diploma / Certificate in Stenographer With 100 WPM Short Hand and 40 WPM on Computer; CCC Exam Passed.

Junior Assistant (Group C) - 10+2 Intermediate Exam with CCC Exam Passed; Hindi Typing: 25 WPM; English Typing: 30 WPM

Paid Apprentice (Group C) -10+2 Intermediate Exam with CCC Exam Passed; Hindi Typing: 25 WPM; English Typing: 30 WPM

Driver -Class 10th High School Exam Passed with Driving License (3 Year Old)

Tube well Operator Cum Technician- Class 8th with 1 Year ITI Certificate.

Process Server - Class 10th High School Exam Passed.

Chowkidar/ Waterman/ Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman - Class 8th Junior High School Exam Passed.

Sweeper-cum-Farrash - Class 6th (VI) Exam Passed.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms).

Selection Criteria

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad will hold offline Written Examination (on O.M.R. Sheet) post-wise on different dates/shifts in the various Districts of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Hindi & English Computer Type Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test wherever applicable.

Salary: Rs. 5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.2800/-

Application Fee

For Stenographer :

Gen/ OBC: 950/-

EWS: 850/-

SC/ ST: 750/-

For Junior Assistant, Paid Apprentice & Driver:

Gen / OBC: 850/-

EWS: 750/-

SC / ST: 650/-

For Group D Post: