AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for second stage exam expected to be out soon: When and where to download

AIIMS NORCET 7 Stage II Admit Card 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is likely to release the NORCET 7 admit card for Stage II soon. As per the media reports, the admit cards for AIIMS NORCET 7 stage 2 will be released today, October 1. However, there is no official confirmation on the official website. Once out, the candidates who applied for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 7 will be able to check their call letters using their credentials on the login page. The link to the admit cards will be available on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) mains exam is scheduled for October 4 for 1,487 Nursing Officer vacancies. The NORCET Preliminary exam was conducted on 15 September 2024.

How to download AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for second-stage exam?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for second stage exam'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login credentials and submit

AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for second stage exam will appear on the screen

Download and save AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for second stage exam for future reference

AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 will contain all the essential details about the candidate and the exam, including the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, and important instructions for the exam. All the candidates have been advised to carefully review all the information mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they may contact the authorities immediately. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.