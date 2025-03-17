AFCAT 01/2025 result announced, how to download AFCAT 01/2025 result has been announced by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates who appeared in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) against advertisement number 01/2025 can download their results from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 01/2025 result: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) against advertisement number 01/2025. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download their results from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 01/2025 was conducted on February 22 and 23 across India. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AFCAT 01/2025 result?

Visit the official website of AFCAT, afcat.cdac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'AFCAT 01/2025 result'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials.

Enter your email id, password, and captcha.

AFCAT 01/2025 result will appear on the screen.

Download and save AFCAT 01/2025 result for future reference.

AFCAT 01/2025 result direct download link

336 vacancies to be filled, final result after documentation

This recruitment drive aims to fill 336 vacancies for Group 'A' Gazetted Officer positions. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test, and interview. The result contains the list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT. Candidates who are declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB), Varanasi (4 AFSB) and Guwahati (5 AFSB).

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam are required to choose AFSB date and venue by themselves on the website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in in order to generate call- up letter for AFSB interview.

How IAF will prepare final merit list?

To be acceptable, candidates should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF. Candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the AFSB tests. The form and manner of communication of the result of the examination to individual candidates shall be decided by the IAF in their discretion. 10% of the vacancies are reserved for NCC Air Wing Senior Division 'C' certificate holders in Ground Duty (Technical and Nontechnical) Branches. Allotment of Branch would be based on number of vacancies, performance in the selection process, medical fitness and the choice given by the candidates.