ADRE SLRC Grade 3 answer key released at sebaonline.org, raise objections if any- direct link, how to download

ADRE SLRC Grade 3 answer key: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) released the provisional answer keys for the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) grade 3 exam for graduate and HSLC driver posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the provisional answer keys through the official website, slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

Along with the answer keys, the commission has opened the objection window, allowing candidates to submit objections by paying Rs. 500 per question with proper justification. The window will close on October 18. The commission has also uploaded question papers for the September 29 examination. Earlier, the answer keys for the higher secondary exams were released on the official website.

ADRE SLRC Grade 3 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website, assam.gov.in or site.sebaonline.org

Navigate the link to the 'ADRE SLRC Grade 3 answer key' flashing on the homepage

Click on the respective paper you appeared for

Check subject-wise ADRE SLRC Grade 3 answer key and save it for future reference

In case of any objection, click on the objection link and login with the existing credentials

Raise objections with proper justification, pay the fee and submit

Take a printout of the submitted objection for future reference

What's next?

A panel of experts will review the ADRE SLRC Grade 3 answer key and then finalise the answer keys for the recruitment. Based on the final answer keys, ADRE Grade 3 results will be prepared and declared.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 12,600 vacancies in various departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test followed by interview/skill test. Candidates can download the answer keys by clicking on the provided link. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.