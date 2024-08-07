10,000 new policemen to be hired in Punjab Police, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Punjab Police Recruitment 2024

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will hire 10,000 more policemen to strengthen the police force. On August 6, Mann also announced that about 3,000 artificial intelligence (AI) based cameras will be installed at the borders to monitor drug and arms smuggling.

According to an official statement, Mann was addressing a gathering during a function organised to distribute appointment letters to 443 officers in the Police, Law, Justice, and Home Affairs departments. The chief minister said the state government has already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year to overcome the scarcity of cops.

AI to be installed at borders

The focus is being laid on the modernisation of the police force on scientific lines and even AI is being introduced, he said, adding the state government has already sanctioned Rs 45 crore for this purpose.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, ''For the first time, around 3,000 AI-enabled cameras will be installed at the borders for keeping a check on smuggling of drugs, weapons and other things from across the borders'', said Mann. ''The state government will soon recruit 10,000 more policemen in the Punjab Police for which notification has already been issued,'' he said.

'Recruitment process is underway for 1,746 constable vacancies'

The recruitment process for the constable posts in Punjab Police is underway. Through this recruitment, 1,746 vacancies for the constable post will be filled, of which 970 vacancies are for the district police cadre, and 776 are for the armed police cadre. The selection procedure comprises three stages. In the first stage, there will be a computer-based test that will have multiple-choice question-type papers. The CBT will be divided into parts: Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II will be qualifying in nature. Phase 2 will have a physical measurement test (PMT) and a physical screening test. At the same time, Phase 3 will include (document verification).

