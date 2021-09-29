Tripura Civil Service, Police Service Final result 2021 declared; how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A total of 40 candidates were selected for appointment in the civil service and police service in the state

Tripura civil service, police service final result 2021: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the result of the state civil service and police service examinations. The candidates who appeared in the civil service, police service examinations can check the result on the official website- tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

A total of 40 candidates were selected for appointment in the civil service and police service in the state. Krittika Saha has topped the state civil service exam, while Jayanta Dubey secured rank 1 in the police service exam.

“All the certificates of the recommended candidates will be verified by the concerned department as per terms and condition of eligibility before issuing an offer of appointment,” the commission notification mentioned. For details, please visit the website- tpsc.tripura.gov.in.