SSC MTS admit card 2021: Likely to release soon; direct link, exam pattern here

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) admit card 2021 is expected to be released on September 27. Candidates who have registered to appear for the MTS examination 2021 can download their admit card from the official website of SSC-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates can also download the SSC MTS admit cards 2021 from the respective regional websites.

The SSC MTS written exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held in July which had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. The SSC MTS Paper 1 exam has now been scheduled from October 5 to 10. It is mandatory for all aspirants to carry the SSC MTS admit card 2021 to the examination hall. Along with the print copy of the admit card, candidates must also bring original photo ID proof and passport size photographs to the exam centre.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021: Exam pattern

The SSC MTS exam 2021 will be held in offline mode with 100 objective type multiple-choice questions in the paper. Each correct answer will fetch one mark, while each wrong answer will lead to the deduction of 0.25 marks.

SSC MTS admit card 2021: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be made based on their performance in Paper 1, Paper 2, and document verification round. The Paper 2 written exam is scheduled to be held on November 21. The details on the document verification round are yet to be announced by the commission. Candidates must keep checking the regional website to get more updates on SSC MTS Admit Card 2021.

