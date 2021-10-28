SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2020 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2020 is available to download at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier- 1 exam. The candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can check the result on the official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 45,429 candidates are selected for the tier-II exam, the cut-off for general (UR) category candidates is 141.88, SC- 114.16, ST- 108.88, OBC- 139.46, EWS- 117.59.

The CHSL tier-1 exam was conducted from April 12 to 19 and August 4 to 12, 2021 in the Computer Based (CBT) mode at various centres.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2020: Steps to check

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in Click on 'CHSL Tier 1 Result' link A PDF file with list of selected candidates will appear on screen Download SSC CHSL merit list, take a print out for further reference.

The CHSL tier-II exam 2020 is likely to be held on January 9, 2022. The admit card will be available to download on the SSC regional websites shortly. For details on CHSL recruitment exam, please visit the website- ssc.nic.in.