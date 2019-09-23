Railway Recruitment 2019

Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancies in RRC for various posts. Check details here

Railway Recruitment 2019: Official Notification

Railway Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of the posts:

The Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment in various posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent. Aspirants can apply for the post after checking the important details like eligibility, last date etc. The details of RRC Recruitment are given below. The last date to apply for the same is October 15.

Junior Engineer – 141 Posts

Depot Material Superintendent – 08 Posts

Railway Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

For Junior Engineer, Candidates should have three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc. in Civil Engineering of three years duration or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute.

For Mechanical Engineer, three years Diploma in any one theses department -- Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Manufacturing / Mechatronics / Industrial / Machining / Instrumentation & Control / Tools & Machining / Tools & Die Making / Automobile / Production Engineering -- is required or the candidate should have a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Manufacturing / Mechatronics / Industrial / Machining / Instrumentation & Control / Tools & Machining / Tools & Die Making / Automobile / Production Engineering from a recognised University/ Institute.

For Electrical Engineer, Three years Diploma in any one of these -- Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics Engineering from a recognised University/ Institute is essential.

For Signal and Telecom Engineer, Degree in Electrical / Electronics / Information Technology / Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Science / Computer Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical / Electronics / Information Technology / Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Science / Computer Engineering from a recognized University/Institute is essential.

For Depot Material Superintendent posts, candidates must have a three years Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute.

Railway Recruitment 2019 | Last Date:

The last date to apply for Railway Recruitment 2019 is October 15. The candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.