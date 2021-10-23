Patwari Recruitment Exam 2021: Mobile internet temporary suspended in many districts of Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patwari Recruitment Exam 2021: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the Jaipur, Duasa, and Bikaner districts of Rajasthan

Patwari Recruitment Exam 2021: Mobile internet services will remain suspended at various districts of Rajasthan including Jaipur, Dausa, and Bikaner on October 23 (Saturday) and October 24 (Sunday) from 6 am to 6 pm in view of the Patwari Recruitment Exam 2021. This measure has been taken to prevent any malpractices.

Bikaner Divisional Commissioner, BL Mehra on Friday passed an order stating, " 2G/3G/4G/Data, Internet service, Bulk, SMS/MMS, Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other Social Media by Internet Service Providers will be temporarily suspended between 06:00 am to 06:00 pm on 23 and 24 October."

Voice calls of all landlines, mobile phones, all leased lines and broadband and as far as possible for hospitals, banks and industries are exceptions. The order states that “The Law and Order situation might arise during the examination due to fake news or rumours about accidents and paper leak."

Patwari Recruitment Exam 2021

The Patwari Recruitment Exam 2021 has been scheduled for October 23 and 24. This recruitment drive is be9ing conducted to fill a total of 5378 vacancies.

READ MORE| SSC Delhi Police SI Paper II Answer Key 2019 released, how to check

READ MORE| LIC AE, AAO Admit Card 2021 released, how to download