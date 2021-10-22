SSC Delhi Police SI Paper II Answer Key 2019 released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download SSC Delhi Police SI Paper II Answer Key 2019 at ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi Police SI Paper II Answer Key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key for the paper II exam for recruitment to Sub Inspector (SI) post in Delhi Police. Candidates who appeared for the paper II exam can check and download the answer key on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The final answer key, along with question papers is available to download at the official website, the facility will be available till November 20 (6 PM).

SSC Delhi Police SI Paper-II Answer Key 2019: How to check

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in Click on SSC Delhi Police SI 2021 answer key link A PDF with final answer keys will appear on the screen Download answer key, take a print out for further reference.

The Delhi Police SI result was announced on September 3, and the marks was released on October 19. The marks will be available to candidates till November 1, 2021. For details on Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment, please visit the website- ssc.nic.in.