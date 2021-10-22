LIC AE, AAO Admit Card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE LIC AE, AAO exam will be held on October 31

LIC AE, AAO Admit Card 2021: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the admit card for Assistant Engineers (AE), Assistant Administrative Officer (AEO) exam. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- licindia.in. LIC AE, AAO exam is scheduled to be held on October 31.

LIC AE, AAO Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of LIC- licindia.in Click on download LIC AE, AAO hall ticket link Enter the login details- registration number, roll number LIC AE, AAO hall ticket will appear on screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The main exam will have both objective and descriptive sections. The objective section is of 300 marks, while the descriptive section is of 25 marks. For details on LIC AE, AAO recruitment, please visit the website- licindia.in.

