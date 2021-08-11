NTA UGC NET December 2020- June 2021 exams merged, check details here

Follow us on The application process for UGC NET exam will be concluded on September 5

NTA UGC NET 2021: University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification regarding the National Eligibility Test (NET) on the official website of UGC NET-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official notification, the institution informed that the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams have been merged to regularise the exam cycle.

NTA official notification reads, "Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of Covid-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGCNET has been delayed. In order to regularise the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode."

NTA UGC NET exam 2021: Application reopen

NTA has reopened the online application process for UGC NET 2021, till September 5, 11:50 pm. The last date to submit the application fee is September 6. The application process for UGC NET 2021 was started on August 10. For more information candidates can click here to check the official notice released by NTA on UGC NET.

UGC NET 2021: About exam

According to the official notice released by UGC, the UGC NET June 2021 exam was delayed due to the delay in the UGC NET December 2020 exam in view of the rise in cases of Covid-19. NTA has merged both the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams to regularise the exam cycle.

NTA JRF Exam 2021

The JRF slots of UGC NET for December 2020 and June 2021 exams will also be merged. Candidates must rest assured that the methodology for subject-wise cum category-wise allotment of JRF will remain the same.

