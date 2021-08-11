IIMC PG Diploma course admission 2021: Last date to apply extended, check important details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIMC PG Diploma application deadline has been extended till August 15.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) application process for the PG Diploma courses has been extended. Candidates willing to apply to take admission in IIMC can submit their application form on or before August 15 till 5 pm. Earlier, the last date to apply for the IIMC PG Diploma course was August 9.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at iimc.nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA ) is going to conduct the entrance exam for IIMC on August 29, as scheduled and the results will be announced in September.

Candidates belonging from the General Category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, and for the OBC/SC/ST/Differently-abled/EWS category, the application fee is Rs 750.

IIMC 2021 Admission: How to apply

Visit the official website at iimc.nta.ac.in On the Home page, click on IIMC admission Fill in the personal details Fill the online application with qualification details Upload your photograph and Signature Pay the application fee Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

IIMC 2021 Admission: Important documents needed

Scanned images of photographs and signatures

Category certificate (if applicable)

The image should be in jpg/jpeg format only

The size of the image must be between 10 kb to 200 kb

The size of the signature image must be between 4 kb to 30 kb

The size of the scanned copy of the PWD certificate should be 50 kb to 300 kb.

IIMC 2021 Admission: Exam timing

IIMC entrance examination for Journalism (English), Journalism (Hindi), Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations has been scheduled to be held in the first shift (10 am to 12 pm). The PG Diploma programmes Journalism (Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, and Urdu) will be held in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

