IOCL Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for over 1,000 Apprentice posts. Get details here

IOCL Recruitment 2020: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for 1,004 apprentice posts for Eastern and Western regions. Aspirants can apply for the posts of Trade apprentices and Technician apprentices by visiting the official website.
The last date to file the application online for IOCL Apprentice posts is June 18 till 5 pm. The recruitment drive had started online on May 29. The tentative dates for issuing call letters or admit cards and date of written examination will be provided on the official website soon. The selected candidates will be given a stipend for a temporary period.
IOCL Recruitment 2020: Name and number of the posts
As many as 404 vacancies are for the Eastern region, while 600 apprentice positions are available for the Western region. Through IOCL recruitment drive Trade apprentices and Technician apprentices posts will be filled.
Post distribution as per categories
|Categories
|Number of posts
|General
|164
|EWS
|40
|OBC
|82
|SC
|64
|ST
|38
IOCL Recruitment 2020: Eligibility
Age Limit: General category candidates in the age group of 18- 24 years can apply for the posts. While for SC/ST candidates, the eligible age group is between 18-29 years. However, for OBC candidates, the age limit is 27.
IOCL Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply for apprentice posts
Step 1: Visit the official website -- iocl.formflix.com
Step 2: Click on Apply Online button first to Register. You shall receive your registration number via SMS/E-Mail.
Step 3: Login again by Clicking on the Applicant Login button to complete your form submission.
Step 4: For security reasons, always click on the LOGOUT button and close all windows related to your session before you exit the website.