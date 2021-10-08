IGCAR admit card 2021 released: Direct link, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IGCAR admit card 2021 has been released today. The exam will be held between October 21 to 24.

ICGAR admit card 2021: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has released the ICGAR admit card 2021 on its official website on Friday (October 8). Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of IGCAR-- igcar.gov.in.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the IGCAR admit card 2021 to the examination hall. Any candidates without the admit card and a valid Id proof will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Candidates will also need their registration number and password to download the admit card.

IGCAR recruitment exam 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 21, and it will end on October 24.

IGCAR Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates have to go to the official website – igcar.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card for Group A and B posts.' Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the IGCAR Admit Card 2021. Enter your Registration Number and Password and click on Login. Your admit card would be displayed on your screen. Download and print a copy for exam day and future.

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

The IGCAR exam will be held in two slots on every exam date. It will be held in online mode and for 120 minutes. Candidates will have to solve 75 MCQ questions. Candidates will get 3 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

