IBPS recruitment exam 2021: Hall ticket for interview released, here's how to download

Image Source : FILE The admit card will be available to download till June 2.

IBPS recruitment exam 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for interviews to be held for various IT posts. Candidates can download the call letter through the website- ibps.in

The admit card will be available to download till June 2.

IBPS recruitment exam 2021: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your login credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

For details on the recruitment, selection process, candidates can check the website- ibps.in.