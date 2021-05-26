Wednesday, May 26, 2021
     
IBPS recruitment exam 2021: Hall ticket for interview released, here's how to download

The candidates can download the call letter through the website- ibps.in. The admit card will be available to download till June 2

New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2021 8:58 IST
Image Source : FILE

IBPS recruitment exam 2021:  The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for interviews to be held for various IT posts. Candidates can download the call letter through the website- ibps.in

The admit card will be available to download till June 2. 

IBPS recruitment exam 2021: How to download hall ticket 

Step 1: Visit the website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link 

Step 3: In the new window, enter your login credentials 

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference. 

For details on the recruitment, selection process, candidates can check the website- ibps.in

